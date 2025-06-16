Davenport Man Faces Up to 40 Years After Fentanyl Trafficking Conviction

A Davenport man has been convicted in federal court for his role in a fentanyl trafficking operation uncovered during a year-long undercover investigation in the Orlando area.

On Friday, a federal jury found Jose David Figueroa Pacheco, 33, guilty of trafficking fentanyl. He now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in federal prison. His sentencing is set for August 27, 2025.

Figueroa Pacheco was originally indicted on August 7, 2024, alongside Alberto Ismael Salinas Valencia, who previously pleaded guilty on January 23, 2025. Salinas Valencia has already been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

According to evidence presented during the trial, the case stemmed from a joint investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, targeting illegal firearms and narcotics trafficking in Central Florida. Between August 2023 and August 2024, investigators worked to identify individuals distributing guns and drugs in the region.

On December 13, 2023, an undercover officer arranged to purchase both a firearm and fentanyl pills from Salinas Valencia. The transaction took place from Figueroa Pacheco’s truck, with Salinas Valencia arriving as a passenger. Evidence showed that Figueroa Pacheco coordinated logistics over the phone, inspected the pills, and helped facilitate the sale.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Richard Varadan and Risha Asokan.