Shooting Incident Under Investigation In Citrus Landing Community

The Davenport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Citrus Landing community. Authorities have confirmed that the area is secure and there is no active threat to residents at this time.

While law enforcement continues its investigation, the public is asked to avoid the area if possible to allow officers to work without disruption.

*Channel 8 News is reporting a suspect was apprehended at the scene. According to information the call came in at 7pm.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The Davenport Police Department encourages anyone with relevant information to come forward.