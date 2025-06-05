Illegal Immigrant Charged with Manslaughter in Davenport Construction Site Death

Davenport, FL – A Bradenton man who is in the country illegally has been arrested and charged with manslaughter following a fatal incident at a construction site in Davenport on June 4, 2025. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at the Grand Pointe Apartments development on Founders Way.

Deputies responded to the site after receiving a report of an industrial accident. The victim, identified as Jose Lopez, was found deceased beneath the raised loading bucket of a skid steer. The victim had suffered fatal head trauma consistent with being crushed by the heavy equipment.

Angel Bautista Martinez, 29, was arrested at the scene and is accused of operating the machinery at the time of the incident. Blood spatter within the operator’s cab and on Martinez’s pants was cited in the affidavit as evidence contradicting his claim that he was standing away from the equipment when the fatal injury occurred.

Martinez initially told deputies that the victim was manipulating the skid steer controls while standing beneath the bucket. However, the investigation determined that no blood or footprints were found in the area where Martinez claimed to have been during the incident.

Two witnesses provided statements indicating they believed Martinez was the one operating the skid steer at the time. One witness reported seeing the equipment moving as dirt was being driven back and forth, and stated no one else besides Martinez and the victim was in the immediate area during the incident. Another witness confirmed seeing the victim on the front of the machine and Martinez operating it.

The affidavit stated that Martinez’s operation of the skid steer while the victim was in an unsafe position showed clear culpable negligence. Investigators concluded that his actions were unreasonable and flagrant, ultimately leading to the victim’s death in violation of Florida Statute 782.07.

Because Martinez is reportedly in the country illegally, deputies are submitting paperwork to upgrade the charge to a first-degree felony. An ICE hold has been placed on him at the Polk County Jail.

Martinez was scheduled to make his first appearance in court. The investigation is ongoing.