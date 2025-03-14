Lake Wales Moose Lodge “Pays It Forward” for AED at Haines City/Davenport Moose Lodge

by James Coulter

Not only was the Lake Wales Moose Lodge able to raise enough money to donate an automated external defibrillator (AED) to the Haines City/Davenport Moose Lodge, but also to donate another AED at another location.

On. Thur. Feb. 27, Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation (CCF) placed its 60th AED at the Haines City/Davenport Moose. The AED has been purchased by the Lake Wales Moose Lodge, which has raised the money through a fundraiser hosted in January.

Duane Anderson, Administrator for the Lake Wales Lodge, and a member since 2016, appreciates how the CCF gives back to the community by providing essential life-saving devices. As such, he and his organization wanted to do their part to help.

“It feels great to do the things we do for our community,” Anderson said. “The CCF is putting these [AEDs] everywhere to save lives… [and] we [would] like to help achieve [their] goals.”

Annie Chisnell commended the CCF’s founder, Melanie Brown Culpepper, for her commitment to assisting her community through her organization. Likewise, she was all proud to help the lodge donate an AED to another lodge.

“[I feel] proud & fortunate to be a part of this,” Chisnell said. “I congratulate Melanie on her dedication and drive.”

Melanie started CCF more than four years ago following the untimely passing of her late fiancée, Michael Culpepper, who had passed away from cardiac arrest. Not wanting anyone else to suffer a similar fate, Melanie started her non-profit to help raise proceeds to donate and install AEDs across Polk County.

Since its inception, CCF has donated more than 60 AEDs in businesses, restaurants, and other establishments including Tanner’s Lakeside, Caribbean Bay, and Old Man Frank’s. Recently, her organization installed another AED at the Arcadia Moose Lodge.

“Thank you everyone and our community so very much, as without our community support, we could not make this all happen,” Melanie wrote in a Facebook post. “We all may be the closest first responder. It could be your own family or even you you’re saving.”

To learn more about CCF, visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/honoringculpepper