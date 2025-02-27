Man Charged With Capital Sexual Battery Of Minor Is Facing Enhanced Charges As He Reportedly Is An Illegal Alien

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged an illegal alien from Guatemala for capital sexual battery on a minor and child abuse, and those felonies are enhanced and upgraded one degree per FSS 775.0848 due to the fact that the suspect is here illegally in the country. Alvaro Alfaro Jimenez, DOB 09/17/1992, was taken into custody on February 24, 2025 – he was living in Mulberry.

“This is the first case so far in our county, and maybe even the state, where we are able to increase the severity and penalty of felonies committed by a suspect who is in our country illegally. Not only is he here illegally, his crimes are the worst of the worst – he has been sexually abusing a girl for several years, since she was just 12 years old. This brave young victim reached out for help, and we will make sure she receives all the resources available to be able to recover from this terrible abuse.” -Grady Judd, Sheriff

The victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office for help, and with the aid of a Spanish speaking deputy and detective, she reported that she was brought to the United States illegally by the suspect in 2019, where they first went to Michigan and South Carolina. Her mother remained in Guatemala.

Since 2023 the suspect has not enrolled the victim in school, and has kept her enslaved inside the home in Mulberry, where he repeatedly sexually abused her for approximately three years, since she was 12 years old. The victim was immediately taken to a local hospital to be examined and treated for abdominal pain. The Florida Department of Children and Families has taken custody of and is caring for the victim.

The suspect, Alvaro Alfaro Jimenez, was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with four felonies, including capital sexual battery by a custodial figure. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on no bond.

Pursuant to Florida State Statute 775.0848the criminal charges are upgraded one degree due to the suspect’s specific illegal entry into the United States and the state of Florida. According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Jimenez unlawfully entered the United States in 2019.