PCSO: Teacher Arrested for Damaging Ex-Boyfriend’s Girlfriend’s Vehicle

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

A teacher at Valleyview Elementary in Lakeland was arrested on Friday, May 1, 2026 by detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for vandalizing a vehicle that belongs to her ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend.

Deanna Kay Parks, 54, of Lakeland, was taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center Friday evening and charged with Felony Criminal Mischief (F3).

“Elementary teachers should never behave this way. Miss Parks earned herself a detention at the Polk County Jail, and she needs to relearn, ‘Keep your hands off of other people’s property.” -Grady Judd, Sheriff

The act of vandalism occurred on April 26th at around 12:45 am while the victim’s vehicle was parked at her boyfriend’s home near Yarborough Lane, Lakeland.

When the victim went to her vehicle, she saw that it had been moved about twenty feet, had damage to the rear bumper, and had scratches on both sides of the car.

During that same timeframe, Parks sent a rude and profane text message to her ex-boyfriend.

PCSO detectives went to Parks’ home and found her black 2025 Jeep had damage that was consistent with striking the victim’s car. The Jeep also had paint transfer from the victim’s car. Evidence was also found that showed her Jeep was in the area of the crime when it occurred.

During an investigative interview, Parks denied having damage on her car, and denied having been involved in any crashes. After detectives confronted her with the damage on her front bumper, Parks claimed she had been in a “fender bender” a couple of weeks ago.

According to Polk County Public Schools, “Ms. Parks is still a PCPS employee, this incident is being reviewed by school district staff.”