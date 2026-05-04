Haines City Voters Urged to Vote in Runoff Election

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By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – Haines City’s population continues to grow rapidly and is changing everything from housing to infrastructure, making local leadership decisions more significant than ever. As new residents continue to move into the city and development pushes its way through, Tuesday’s runoff election for Commission Seat 2 will help determine who guides Haines City through this time. Tomorrow (Tuesday, May 5) Former City Commissioner Horace West and political newcomer Lekia Johnson go up against one another in that race.

During the April 7 municipal election, Johnson received 34.09 percent of the vote, while West garnered 26.95 percent. However, according to the City Charter, a candidate must secure at least 51 percent to be declared the winner.

West would bring decades of experience to the job, having served 22 years as a City Commissioner. He also retired from State Farm after a 32-year career, including 24 years in management. A graduate of Haines City High School and Bethune-Cookman University, West emphasized his readiness to lead.

“I am the candidate that will help prepare Haines City for a fantastic future,” West said. “I have the experience to help us move forward and will dedicate 100 percent of my time making that happen.”

Previously, West donated his commission salary to the local communities and plans to do the same again.

“I just want people to remember that I truly just want to help,” he said. “I am so sincere about that.”

Johnson is making her first run for office. She wanted to remind residents that their concerns matter to her.

“To our amazing residents: Local voting shifts your daily quality of life,” she said. “Your concerns are real and your vote has power and, most importantly, yours matters to me … your quality-of-life matters to me … the future of our children in our town matters to me.”

Johnson is also a graduate of Haines City High School and Polk State College.

Omar Arroyo held Seat 2 until recently when he decided not to run again. Instead, he has thrown his hat into the ring for the District 4 County Commissioner seat.

There are four polling locations for the election open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Precincts 302, 306 and 341: Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 250 Park Place Blvd., Davenport.

Precincts 405 and 413: Iglesia Pentecostal Luz y Verdad, 116 N. 22nd St., Haines City.

Precincts 407 and 408: Oakland Neighborhood Center (Auditorium), 915 Ave. E, Haines City.

Precinct 409: Lake Eva Community Center, 555 Ledwith Ave., Haines City.

For more information, call the City Clerk’s office at 863.421.9924.