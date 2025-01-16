Haines City: Wake up and smell your coffee

BY Anita Todd, Special Reports

HAINES CITY – Wake up and smell your new coffee, Haines City: Cafecito Roast, made especially for the Heart of Florida.

Launched just last month, Haines City is the county’s first municipality to introduce its own coffee.

“We just launched last month so we are waiting until a full 30 days to see how we have been doing,” said Merissa Green, Communication and Marketing Manager, City of Haines City, regarding the sales of the coffee.

Green also said that the city will hold taste tests for the community so they can “taste before they buy.”

Polk Roasters in Winter Haven created the s’mores-flavored coffee, and Nostalgia Products has been chosen to create a social media campaign to promote it.

“Coffee brings people together, and when people drink Cafecito Roast, we want them to think about Hains City being the best place to live, work and play,” said James R. Elensky, Haines City City Manager.

City employees participated in taste tests and contributed to selecting the coffee’s name. Lucia Gonzalez, Public Records Manager, City of Haines City, designed the coffee’s label.

Some of the proceeds will go toward supporting local non-profit organizations.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has his own branded coffee, as well. Cafecito Roast can be ordered by visiting www.hainescitycoffee.com. It is available in 12 oz. bags for $19.95.