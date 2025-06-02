A Seat on the Porch, a Voice for the People: Remembering Haines City’s Janet Jolly Smith

Janet Jolly Smith

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – There’s an empty chair now on the porch of the home at 1005 Avenue D. Neighbors and passersby no longer receive a friendly wave or hear a cheerful “hello” from its longtime resident, Janet Jolly Smith. There will be no more invitations to join her there in the shade of the overhang to talk about the day’s events. The larger-than-life 95-year-old passed away on May 17.

Janets porch

“She yelled at many she knew to, ‘Come here, young blood’ or ‘Brotherman’ or by your name,” said Carolyn Jasper, a longtime friend and fellow church member of Janet’s. “She would even call you on the phone to ask, ‘Didn’t I see you pass by here? You didn’t stop.’”

She invited friends, police officers, and a host of others to sit on the porch – her life was there.

“From the time she got up in the morning until dark, she was on that porch,” Jasper said.

Smith was beloved by many on and off her porch —and occasionally challenged by some—for her unwavering commitment to what she believed was right. A familiar presence at city commission meetings, she never hesitated to speak up—whether to report a needed repair or to advocate for raises for the police department.

“Haines City was Mrs. Smith’s heart,” Jasper said. “She only wanted what was for the betterment and the safety of the city.”

Among her many passions was the push for a neighborhood pool in Oakland, where she lived. Although she didn’t know how to swim, Smith believed children and families deserved a safe, fun place to enjoy the water. In 2020, her efforts paid off when the city opened a new facility and named it in her honor: the Janet Jolly Smith Aquatics Center. At the grand opening, she joyfully dipped her feet into the water.

A Haines City native, Smith attended cosmetology school and went on to open Janet’s Beauty Salon which served the community for many years. She also owned Bexley’s Restaurant, open just on Friday and Saturday evenings.

“People came from far away for her food! She was a great cook,” Jasper said. She was somewhat famous for her “Flips,” a frozen dessert everyone loved she sold at the restaurant. The businesswoman also owned several rentals in the area, worked as a teacher’s aide and, eventually, as a substitute teacher in local schools.

In 2019, she was recognized for her love of the town when she was inducted into the city’s Hall of Fame.

In the program for that honor, it read, “Mrs. Smith has a heart and a love for Haines City. She was the first African American female to run for city commissioner. Although her bid was unsuccessful, she continues to be an active part of city politics until this day. She is one of the oldest active citizen organizers and community advocates in Haines City. Mrs. Smith has championed numerous initiatives. She has been instrumental in many community projects for the Oakland neighborhood and throughout the city. Her desire is to be simply known as a concerned citizen who wants the best for Haines City.”

Although she married twice, she never had any children of her own. But, she loved entertaining little ones saying that they just needed attention.

According to one of her two nieces, Sheryl Martin, her aunt had many “Janetisms,” like calling her walking cane, Will.

“For the last 25 years of her life, she was never without her constant companion, her cane, ‘Mr. Will.’” Martin said. “She said that he was so named because ‘he will help me walk and he will bring peace out of confusion.’”

For years, she was a devout member of the Greater St. Mark AME Church in Haines City.

“Sometimes at church, if the pianist didn’t show up, Mrs. Smith would play ‘Try Jesus, He’s Alright,’” Jasper said.

She is survived by her stepdaughter, Dannette Allen, Sheryl, one other niece, two nephews, their children and grandchildren, cousins, and other family and friends.

Janet Jolly Smith’s voice may be quiet now, but her legacy echoes through every corner of the city she fought for—and in the lives of those who answered when she called them by name.