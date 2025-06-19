Haines City Commissioner Involved in Domestic Dispute, No Charges Filed

Haines City, FL – In the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 12, 2025, at approximately 1:53 a.m., officers with the Haines City Police Department were dispatched to the area in response to a report of shots fired involving a group of males.

While checking the area, officers came upon an unrelated situation involving Haines City Commissioner Kim Downing and her husband, who were found actively arguing in the front yard of a residence.

Upon making contact, officers separated the two individuals. Downing’s husband alleged that she had kicked him during an earlier argument in the home and took his cellphone. Darrick Downing uttered to a Haines City officer “they holding me down brother, they trying to fight me and everything damn thing”. “They” that Mr. Downing was referring to is the Downing’s juvenile son and the commissioner allegedly. He would go on to alleged he was awoken to “swinging on me”. Later he would allege to a person at the scene that “but then she sweet talked all the police to get them to go, but there’s only one right here”.

The officer, a corporal, on scene could be heard calling off other officers and saying “go ahead and clear it’s a commissioner” on the body cam.

Mr. Downing advised the officer he didn’t want EMS called, because he would press charges on both of them. He did utter that he had knots on his head. Although he walked away from the officer before his head was checked.

Commissioner Downing denied any physical violence, stating that while she did take her husband’s phone, there was no physical altercation. She told officers she took the phone after seeing messages from another woman and wanting to check them.

Downing’s husband was cooperative but declined to pursue any criminal complaint. No arrests were made, and the situation was documented by law enforcement as a domestic incident with no charges filed.

We have uploaded the majority of the Haines City Body Cam Video