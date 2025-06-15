Fathers & Daughters Enjoy Whimsical “Fairy Garden Party” With Music, Crafts, & Memories at Lake Eva Event Center

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – Smiles lit up the Lake Eva Event Center on June 13 as fathers and daughters came together for a magical evening of music, laughter, and fairy-tale fun at the annual Daddy Daughter Dance, themed “Fairy Garden Party.”

Hosted by the City of Haines City, the event ran from 6 to 8 p.m. and offered a variety of whimsical activities. Guests were greeted by two fairies who flitted across the dance floor and posed for photos. More than 100 attendees waited patiently in line for a chance to take pictures with the enchanting visitors.

Among the crowd were Elijah Brown and his 9-year-old daughter, Natalie. Elijah, a Lakeland resident, embraced the fun with Natalie, who was visiting from Wisconsin, where she lives with her mother. Together, they danced under the colorful lights, crafted sparkly wands, and sampled the evening’s tasty treats.

“We had been looking for a dance, and my wife found this one,” Elijah said, smiling as Natalie twirled nearby.

Another father-daughter duo, Scott Widner and his 3-year-old daughter Rena, traveled from Auburndale to attend. As they arrived, Rena excitedly shared that she loves to dance, play with her toys, and recently adopted a guinea pig named Kiki Rafiki.

“I think this is going to be a good experience for both of us,” Scott said, as they made their way into the festivities.

Scott and Rena Widner

The City’s Parks and Recreation Department organized the event, and its Director, Terrell Griffin attended with his teenage daughter.

From dancing and crafts to quality time together, the Fairy Garden Party proved to be a memorable night for all – a celebration of the special connection between dads and daughters.

The next event on the calendar for the City of Haines City is Thunder on the Ridge. The annual July 4th celebration begins at 5 p.m. with musical entertainment until fireworks at 9:15 p.m. A beer garden, kid’s zone, and food trucks will also be on-hand.

For information about upcoming events, visit hainescity.com.