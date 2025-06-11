Quick-Thinking UPS Driver and Police Officer Hailed as Heroes After Saving Two Children in Haines City

Newell Saves 2

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – In May, a potentially tragic situation was narrowly avoided in Haines City thanks to the swift actions of a UPS driver and a local police officer. A grandmother accidentally locked herself out of her home, leaving her two young grandchildren — a 2-year-old and a 6-month-old — inside alone. With no phone to call for help, she frantically waved down a passing UPS truck.

Driver Joseph Perez didn’t hesitate. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, he immediately called 911 and calmly explained the circumstances to the dispatcher, ensuring that emergency services could respond quickly and accurately.

Haines City Police Officer Greg Newell was among the first responders to arrive. Upon assessing the situation, Officer Newell worked with emergency personnel to safely gain entry into the home. Inside, one child had fallen and was unconscious, while the other was visibly distressed. Thanks to the prompt response of Perez and Newell, both children were safely rescued and did not suffer any lasting injuries.

On May 15, the Haines City Commission formally recognized both men for their courage and quick thinking. Then-Police Chief Jay Hopwood presented each with a Chief’s Commendation during the city meeting.

“Mr. Perez demonstrated exceptional awareness and care for the well-being of others when he observed and reported a critical incident involving two small children locked inside a residence,” Chief Hopwood read.

Perez humbly responded, “I am truly honored. I was in the right place at the right time. I would think that any of us would jump into action.”

Officer Newell was also commended for his decisive role in the rescue. “His dedication to public safety and his calm, focused response in the face of a potential tragic situation highlights his excellent commitment to his duties and his unwavering responsibility to the community,” said Hopwood.