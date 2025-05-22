Commissioner Arroyo Receives Mexico’s Highest Honor for Citizens Abroad

Omar Arroyo

BY ANITA TODD

HAINES CITY – Each year, the Government of Mexico—through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Institute for Mexicans Abroad—presents the “Mexicano Distinguido” award to a single Mexican national or descendant living abroad.

On May 15, Haines City Commissioner Omar Arroyo received this prestigious recognition, which honors an individual who has lived outside of Mexico for at least five consecutive years and has demonstrated an exceptional professional or personal trajectory. The award highlights excellence in fields such as business, science, technology, education, the arts, or social responsibility.

The award was presented by Juan Sabines, Consul of Mexico in Orlando and former Governor of Chiapas, during a Haines City Commission meeting.

Arroyo—Haines City’s first Hispanic elected official and the first Mexican mayor in Florida—spoke following the presentation.

“When I arrived in this country, I was given the opportunity to dream… to build and to grow and I chased those dreams with everything I had,” he said. “I was able to become the man I always hoped to be. I found my purpose, built my family in this incredible country.”

He continued, “Tonight being recognized by the country of my birth while serving the country that welcomed me with open arms is a blessing beyond words. I am so proud to represent two cultures: my heritage as a Mexican and my home as an American. You can love where you came from but still put America first.”

Arroyo expressed gratitude to God, his wife, family, and the residents of Haines City for entrusting him as their City Commissioner.

According to a press release from the City of Haines City, Commissioner Arroyo’s lifelong commitment to public service and leadership reflects the values celebrated by this distinction. His contributions continue to honor his heritage and play a vital role in strengthening the cultural and civic ties between the United States and Mexico.

Born in 1983, Arroyo immigrated to the United States with his parents in 1999. The family first settled in Austin, Texas, before moving to Haines City in 2001. At just 16, he began working in residential framing and has since become a certified contractor in Florida.

Arroyo’s political journey has been marked by historic achievements. In 2022, he became Haines City’s first Hispanic commissioner. In 2023, he was appointed vice mayor, and in 2024, he was elected as both the city’s first Hispanic mayor and the first Mexican mayor in the state of Florida, according to the Florida League of Cities.

On March 15, Arroyo announced his candidacy for Polk County Commission Seat 4. The next General Election is scheduled for November 3, 2026, and will determine the next representative for District 4.

“Commissioner Arroyo’s dedication to public service and his positive impact on our community make this recognition well-deserved,” said current Haines City Mayor Morris West. “We are honored to celebrate this milestone with Commissioner Arroyo and thank the Mexican Consulate for recognizing him.”