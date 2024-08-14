Early Evening Crash Kills 49 Yr Old Man On SR 33 Near Polk City

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Sergeant Steve Gaskins, an early evening crash last night took the life of a 49 year old man.

According to Gaskin’s a Honda CRV, driven by a 49-year-old Clermont man, was traveling southbound on SR-33. At the same time a tractor trailer, driven by a 31-year-old Lake Alfred man, was traveling northbound on SR-33. Near the intersection of Voyles Loop Road, the CRV attempted to pass slower traffic and entered the path of the tractor trailer. As a result, the two vehicles collided nearly head-on and traveled to final rest along the outside where tractor trailer struck a utility pole and guide wires. The tractor trailer driver was uninjured during the incident while Honda CRV driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol does not release names of victims per their interpretation of Marsy’s Law. No additional information will be released.