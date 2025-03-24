Following Complaints Of Lewd Activity Polk Deputies Make Arrest At Saddle Creek Park

On March 18, 2025, at approximately 11:40 a.m., James Willard Garland of Polk City, Florida, was arrested after allegedly offering to commit a lewd act on an undercover detective at Saddle Creek Park in Polk County. The arrest followed an undercover operation responding to reports of public lewd activity.

Garland allegedly engaged in conversation with the detective and agreed to perform oral sex. When the detective revealed his identity, Garland was taken into custody. He later claimed he had stopped at the park to urinate before visiting a cattle auction. A trespass warning was issued, barring him from all Polk County parks.

WARNING DISTURBING CONTENT

The following is a long exerpt from the Lakeland Police affidavit and specifically Detective Heather Benthal (It should be noted that this is an unedited report of facts by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. These facts are up for question and everyone is entitled to question the validity of facts by law enforcement in a court of law. The Daily Ridge does not rewrite these facts as some meanings or interpretations could be in error and change context. We hope readers appreciate being able to read the information and come to their own understanding and conclusions) :

“On March 18th, 2025, at approximately 1140 hours, the defendant, James Willard Garland, did offer to commit a lewd act on undercover detective REDACTED, hereinafter referred to as the UC detective). An undercover operation was conducted in respouse to reports of lewd activity occurring in the public’s plain view in the area of Saddle Creek Park, Polk County, FL. A trespass warning was issued to the defendant for all Polk County parks.

The UC detective stated he was sitting in his vehicle within Saddle Creek Park when the defendant, later identified as James Williard Garland, pulled up in his vehicle. Both the UC detective and the defendant exited their vehicles. The UC detective advised he engaged in conversation with the defendant about the park and the weather. The UC detective asked the defendant what he liked to do, to which the defendant replied that he liked to do a lot of things, such as meet people. The UC detective asked the defendant if he liked to “give or get”, to which the defendant replied that he liked blow jobs. The UC detective asked the defendant if he wanted to “blow” him, referring to oral sex, to which he replied “yes”. The UC detective asked if the defendant would “blow” him after, to which the defendant replied it was dependent on his hygiene. The UC detective identified himself as an undercover detective with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and placed the defendant into custody.

Refer to REDACTED supplemental report for further details.

At approximately 1155 hours, your affiant read the defendant his Miranda rights from an agency issued Miranda warning card. The defendant advised he understood his rights. The defendant advised he stopped by Saddle Creek to urinate before visiting the cattle auction. The defendant stated both he and the UC detective exited their vehicles. The defendant advised he was approached by the UC detective who asked him what he liked to do. The defendant stated he was unable to recall much of the conversation, but recalled that the UC detective asked him “if I give you a blow job, will you give me a blow job?”.

Based on the aforementioned facts, the defendant was arrested for offer/commit/engage in lewdness. The defendant was transported to the Sheriff’s Processing Center (SPC) without incident.”