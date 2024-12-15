One Person Killed & One Person Seriously Injured In Late Saturday Night Crash

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a two vehicle crash north of Polk City late Saturday night, December 14, 2024.

Units were dispatched at around 11:53pm, to 18870 North Commonwealth Avenue (State Road 33), about two miles south of the Polk County-Lake County border.

Upon arrival of first responders, a 49-year old Lakeland man was found deceased inside the 2021 Toyota Corolla LE that he had been driving.

The other driver, a 34-year old Orlando man, was found with serious injuries, including broken ribs and a fractured wrist. He was removed from a 2021 Mazda CX9, and transported to a local hospital.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Mazda had been traveling north on Commonwealth Avenue when it crossed the center line for an as yet undetermined reason, and struck the southbound Toyota nearly head-on.

Criminal charges are possible, but pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours.