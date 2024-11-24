Person Trapped In Polk City House Fire Dies Despite The Efforts Of PCFR Crews

Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a fatal residential structure fire on Jason Lane in Polk City.

PCFR crews received the initial tone at 10:48 p.m. with Squad 7 arriving on scene first at 10:54 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found a working structure fire with an individual potentially trapped inside the structure. Crews worked quickly locating, extricating and rendering aid to the individual.

While extricating the individual, other PCFR members got water on the fire at 10:58 p.m. and had it under control at 12:06 a.m.

Polk County Fire Rescue transported one trauma alert patient from the scene via ground. They were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

No PCFR members suffered injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal office.