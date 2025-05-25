One Dead, One Injured in Head-On Motorcycle Crash on Green Pond Road in Polk City

Around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 24th, the PCSO ECC received a 911 call regarding a motorcycle crash with injuries on Green Pond Road near San Juan Avenue in Polk City A group of motorcycles, led by a 72-year-old man from Mascotte, FL on a Harley Davidson, was traveling westbound on Green Pond Rd when the lead bike entered the right curve and drifted over the center line and into the eastbound lane. At the same time, another group of motorcycles was heading eastbound. The lead bike (a Ducati) in the group of eastbound motorcycles was struck by the 72-year-old, and both motorcyclists were ejected.

Upon arrival of first responders, CPR was being performed on the 72-year-old by witnesses and continued by Polk Fire Rescue as he was transported to a local hospital where, despite life-saving efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the Ducati, a 61-year-old Tampa man, suffered broken bones and a collapsed lung, and remains in the hospital.