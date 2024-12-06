Polk City Man Suffers Medical Episode Prior To Deadly Crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that on December 5th around 6:30pm a single vehicle accident occurred on SR 400. The crash resulted in the death of a 76 year old man.

According to Sergeant Steve Gaskins, Public Affairs Officer, with the FHP the following occurred:

Vehicle 1, a Toyota Tundra, driven be a 76-year-old Polk City man, was traveling westbound on SR-400, west of SR-557 and near the 47 Milepost. The driver suffered a medical emergency, lost control of the vehicle and entered the center median. Once in the median, the vehicle struck a cable barrier and came to final rest. Transported to an area hospital, the driver later expired.

The Florida Highway Patrol does not provide names of crash victims per their interpretation of Marsy’s Law. We will have no further details on this crash