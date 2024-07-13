73.9 F
Motorcycle Vs Car Crash Shutting Down Southbound Hwy 27 In Haines City

The Polk County Fire Rescue is currently on scene off a motorcycle vs car on Hwy 27 near Paradise Island RV Park. Emergency crews have notified dispatch that motorcyclist is in the roadway.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:21pm

A fight apparently also ensued and firefighters are calling for additional law enforcement help.

Emergency crews have advised the injured motorcyclist is not going to be a trauma alert. Helicopter is being “stand down”

Roadway should open sooner rather than later.

Update: Injured motorcyclist loaded and being transported by ambulance.

