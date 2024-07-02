Bad Accident On 17/92 In Haines City Blocks Roadway For A Few Hours

The Polk County Fire Rescue, Haines Police Department and Haines City Police Department were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash on 17/92 near Hwy 27 exit. The call came 3:35pm.

According to Zachary Hamelton, Public Information Officer with the City of Haines City, the accident involved two vehicles including a pickup truck. According to Hamelton, the pickup truck initiated the crash and ended up rolled over. The male driver was transported as a trauma alert, but is believed to be in stable condition. The other driver was also transported for medical care, but was not a trauma alert.

The roadway was closed for several hours by HCPD units are still on scene while the vehicles were being by removed from US 17/92 on the westbound side.

The roadway now is open.