Dog Killed On U.S. 27 During Incident At Loves Truck Stop In Lake Wales, Suspect Facing Multiple Charges

A dispute between a couple at the Love’s Travel Stop along U.S. 27 turned into a chaotic arrest Monday morning that involved a Lake Wales Police K-9, a medical helicopter and the death of a dog that ran into traffic.

The incident unfolded at approximately 11:31 a.m. Monday, according to information obtained by Daily Ridge.

According to Daily Ridge contacts with the Lake Wales Police Department, officers were originally called to Love’s regarding a dispute involving a man and woman. Other sources advise it was a traffic stop gone bad, however law enforcement officers we spoke with did not characterize it that way.

While officers were speaking with the female victim, police reportedly developed probable cause to arrest George Freeman Jr., DOB: 08/21/71.

George Freeman Jr DOB 082171 Photo Credit PCSO 2018 Mugshot

When officers attempted to take Freeman into custody, he allegedly resisted arrest.

According to information provided to Daily Ridge, two dogs inside a vehicle (believed to be with Freeman) at the truck stop became part of the confrontation, with Freeman allegedly using the dogs as shields while officers attempted to take him into custody.

Lake Wales Police eventually deployed K-9 Hunter, who was used to help apprehend Freeman.

During the incident, one of the two dogs allegedly being used as a shield got loose and ran onto U.S. 27, where it was struck and killed by a vehicle. Daily Ridge does not currently have information regarding the condition or whereabouts of the second dog.

Freeman was injured during the incident as officers attempted to take him into custody. A medical helicopter was called and Freeman was airlifted to a hospital.

Daily Ridge has been told that, following evaluation at the hospital, Freeman was not believed to have suffered severe injuries. The exact nature of his injuries has not yet been released.

Our preliminary information indicates Freeman is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest. Those charges should be considered preliminary until Lake Wales Police releases its official arrest information or Freeman is formally booked.

Daily Ridge has requested additional information from the Lake Wales Police Department, including more details about what led officers to develop probable cause for Freeman’s arrest, the circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping charge, and additional information about the dogs.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.