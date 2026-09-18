Serious Crash Under Investigation in Lake Wales

By Maria Iannucci & Carl Fish

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Lake Wales Police are investigating a serious single-vehicle crash that occurred around noon today in the area of Burns Avenue and Sherwood Drive.

The incident initially came across emergency dispatch as a medical emergency, which is why Daily Ridge did not immediately pick it up as a vehicle crash. Dispatch information later indicated that a vehicle had left the roadway and crashed through a shed.

Crash Burns Avenue

A witness who posted about the crash on a local message board said an older black pickup truck ran off the road, went through a shed and then through a fence. The witness said the driver was unconscious and appeared to have a head wound when they stopped to help.

Lake Wales Police Lt. Figueroa confirmed to Daily Ridge that officers are conducting an investigation into the crash. Burns Avenue remains open. LWPD have not released the name of the person involved or current medical condition. Lt. Figueroa confirmed the truck went through the shed. However he advised it also struck a trailer and then a fence.

Daily Ridge will update this article with additional information when more details are officially released.