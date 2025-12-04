Plant City Christmas Parade Rolls into Downtown This Friday

The holiday season kicks off in festive fashion this Friday as the Plant City Christmas Parade returns to downtown at 7:00 p.m. Families, friends, and visitors are invited to line the streets and enjoy one of the community’s most cherished annual traditions.

This year’s parade will feature a modified route for 2025 due to the ongoing sewer replacement project at W. Reynolds Street and Palmer Street. The updated path begins on S. Collins Street at W. Ball Street, travels north on S. Collins to W. Reynolds Street, turns west toward N. Wheeler Street, and then heads south to W. Drane Street.

Road closures in the parade area will begin as early as 3:00 p.m., and the Plant City Police Department will be on-site throughout the evening to manage traffic and ensure public safety.

Organized and managed by Plant City Christmas Parade Inc., the event promises a joyful night of floats, music, lights, and holiday spirit for the entire community.