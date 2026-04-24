Polk County Detectives Investigating Deadly ATV Crash



A Polk City man was killed early Thursday morning, April 23, 2026, after crashing his Polaris Sportsman 400 All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV).

At approximately 3:01 am, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the crash on Fussell Road, about a ¼ mile east of Commonwealth Avenue, and about two miles north of Polk City.

Upon the arrival of first responders, the lone victim, 39-year-old Brandon Roy Moran of Polk City was found deceased, with severe head trauma.

From the preliminary investigation, the PCSO’s Traffic Homicide investigators believe the ATV driver lost control of the vehicle and was ejected, causing him to impact his head on the pavement.

The victim remained on the ground for an unknown period of time before his head was struck by an unknown passing vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle did not stop, and may not have known the vehicle struck the victim.

Fussell Road was closed for about four hours.

The investigation is ongoing.