Fatal Crash on I-4 Claims Life of 31 Yr Old Brandon Woman After Vehicle Overturns

A fatal crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 4 resulted in the death of a Brandon woman after a vehicle overturned and ejected an unrestrained passenger.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. on January 5, 2026, near milepost 14.

Troopers say a Subaru Outback was traveling westbound on I-4 when the 31-year-old Brandon man driving the vehicle lost control. The vehicle entered the north shoulder of the interstate, overturned multiple times, and struck a tree and a fence.

During the rollover, an unrestrained passenger, a 30-year-old woman from Brandon, was ejected from the vehicle. She suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The information was released by Steve Gaskins, Public Affairs Officer for the Florida Highway Patrol.