This Weekend in Auburndale: Events for Nov. 6–8, 2026

Here’s what’s happening in Auburndale this weekend, Nov. 6–8, 2026. Every event below was checked against an official city, venue or organizer source.
Featured this weekend
Auburndale FallFest
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Where: Downtown City Park, 1 Bobby Green Plaza, Auburndale
Auburndale’s FallFest fills Downtown City Park for the day.
International Market World
When: Friday, Nov. 6, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7–8, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
Where: 1052 U.S. 92 W, Auburndale
Cost: Free admission and parking
The flea and farmers market is open all weekend, with free circus and gator shows on weekends.
Free Family Sunday Funday
When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 4–6 p.m.
Where: New Grace Fellowship, 226 Bennett St., Auburndale
Cost: Free
New Grace Fellowship hosts a free Sunday afternoon for families.
More around town
Scoutball USA Fall Nationals
When: Friday–Sunday, Nov. 6–8
Where: Lake Myrtle baseball complex, Auburndale
A youth baseball tournament for 14U, 16U and 18U teams. Friday’s 6 p.m. showcase on the stadium field is for tournament players.
Plans can change. Check with organizers before you go.