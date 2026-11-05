Ridge Events
Ridge Events
- Advertisement -

Latest Posts

This Weekend in Auburndale: Events for Nov. 6–8, 2026

178

Here’s what’s happening in Auburndale this weekend, Nov. 6–8, 2026. Every event below was checked against an official city, venue or organizer source.

Featured this weekend

Auburndale FallFest

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Where: Downtown City Park, 1 Bobby Green Plaza, Auburndale

Auburndale’s FallFest fills Downtown City Park for the day.

International Market World

When: Friday, Nov. 6, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7–8, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
Where: 1052 U.S. 92 W, Auburndale
Cost: Free admission and parking

The flea and farmers market is open all weekend, with free circus and gator shows on weekends.

Free Family Sunday Funday

When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 4–6 p.m.
Where: New Grace Fellowship, 226 Bennett St., Auburndale
Cost: Free

New Grace Fellowship hosts a free Sunday afternoon for families.

More around town

Scoutball USA Fall Nationals

When: Friday–Sunday, Nov. 6–8
Where: Lake Myrtle baseball complex, Auburndale

A youth baseball tournament for 14U, 16U and 18U teams. Friday’s 6 p.m. showcase on the stadium field is for tournament players.

Plans can change. Check with organizers before you go.

author avatar
Ridge Events
See Full Bio
Ridge Events
Ridge Events

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -