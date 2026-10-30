Auburndale Woman Killed In Motorcycle Crash Near Bartow Thursday Night

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash Thursday evening, October 29, 2026, that resulted in the death of one of the people involved.

At around 10:27 pm, first responders were dispatched to the crash on 80 Foot Road at Connersville Road near Bartow.

Upon their arrival, a 20-year old woman from Auburndale was found deceased on the road. She had been a passenger on a 2000 Yamaha motorcycle which was being operated by a 30-year-old Fort Meade man. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The other driver was a 30-year-old man from Bartow who had been driving a 2007 Toyota Tacoma. He was medically cleared at the scene from members of Polk County Fire Rescue and then cooperated with the investigation.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the Tacoma and the Yamaha were traveling in opposite directions on 80 Foot Road, and the driver of the Tacoma attempted to make a turn onto Connersville Road. While doing so, the Tacoma traveled in the path of the oncoming Yamaha, and the vehicles collided.

The operator of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but his passenger was not.

80 Foot Road was closed for about 3.5 hours and the investigation remains ongoing.