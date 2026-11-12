This Weekend in Auburndale: Events for Nov. 13–15, 2026

Here’s what’s happening in Auburndale this weekend, Nov. 13–15, 2026. Every event below was checked against an official city, venue or organizer source.

Featured this weekend

International Market World

When: Friday, Nov. 13, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14–15, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Where: 1052 U.S. 92 W, Auburndale

Cost: Free admission and parking

The flea and farmers market is open all weekend, with free circus and gator shows.

Day of Games X

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.–10 p.m.

Where: Berkley Accelerated Middle School, 5316 Berkley Rd., Auburndale

Cost: Free

Lakeland Game Club hosts tabletop gaming and tournaments. Registration is requested.

Mike Harris: Jazz & R&B

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.–noon

Where: Haven Coffee Roasters, 202 E. Park St., Auburndale

Musician Mike Harris plays jazz and R&B at Haven Coffee Roasters.

Paradise Market

When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Camp Margaritaville Auburndale, 361 Denton Ave., Auburndale

Cost: Free

Paradise Market, a Small Business Sunday event, is at Camp Margaritaville Auburndale.

Plans can change. Check with organizers before you go.