This Weekend in Auburndale: Events for Nov. 13–15, 2026

Here’s what’s happening in Auburndale this weekend, Nov. 13–15, 2026. Every event below was checked against an official city, venue or organizer source.
Featured this weekend
International Market World
When: Friday, Nov. 13, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14–15, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
Where: 1052 U.S. 92 W, Auburndale
Cost: Free admission and parking
The flea and farmers market is open all weekend, with free circus and gator shows.
Day of Games X
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.–10 p.m.
Where: Berkley Accelerated Middle School, 5316 Berkley Rd., Auburndale
Cost: Free
Lakeland Game Club hosts tabletop gaming and tournaments. Registration is requested.
Mike Harris: Jazz & R&B
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.–noon
Where: Haven Coffee Roasters, 202 E. Park St., Auburndale
Musician Mike Harris plays jazz and R&B at Haven Coffee Roasters.
Paradise Market
When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Where: Camp Margaritaville Auburndale, 361 Denton Ave., Auburndale
Cost: Free
Paradise Market, a Small Business Sunday event, is at Camp Margaritaville Auburndale.
Plans can change. Check with organizers before you go.