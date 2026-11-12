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This Weekend in Auburndale: Events for Nov. 13–15, 2026

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Here’s what’s happening in Auburndale this weekend, Nov. 13–15, 2026. Every event below was checked against an official city, venue or organizer source.

Featured this weekend

International Market World

When: Friday, Nov. 13, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14–15, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
Where: 1052 U.S. 92 W, Auburndale
Cost: Free admission and parking

The flea and farmers market is open all weekend, with free circus and gator shows.

Day of Games X

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.–10 p.m.
Where: Berkley Accelerated Middle School, 5316 Berkley Rd., Auburndale
Cost: Free

Lakeland Game Club hosts tabletop gaming and tournaments. Registration is requested.

Mike Harris: Jazz & R&B

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.–noon
Where: Haven Coffee Roasters, 202 E. Park St., Auburndale

Musician Mike Harris plays jazz and R&B at Haven Coffee Roasters.

Paradise Market

When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Where: Camp Margaritaville Auburndale, 361 Denton Ave., Auburndale
Cost: Free

Paradise Market, a Small Business Sunday event, is at Camp Margaritaville Auburndale.

Plans can change. Check with organizers before you go.

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