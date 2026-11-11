In Loving Memory of Ruth “Ruthie” Arce Alvarez

Ruth “Ruthie” Arce Alvarez, of Davenport, Florida passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. She was 66 years old.

She was born on December 11, 1959, in New York City, New York to Amelio Arce Solano and Awilda Alvarez and moved to Sanford, Florida in March of 2011 from San Diego, California and moved to Davenport, Florida in 2012. Ruthie was a TSA Agent with the Department of Homeland Security for some 20 years and was a Roman Catholic by faith. In her off time, she loved to crochet and knit and to travel with her daughter. She is also remembered as a great cook who loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents and a brother; Ruthie is survived by her husband, of 25 years, Alberto Mercado; children, Sheila Cruz, David Cruz, Isabella Mercado; 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and 1 brother.

A private service will be held, and her final resting place will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.