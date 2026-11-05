Community Events: This Weekend in Polk County (Nov. 6–8, 2026)

Corn mazes, wreaths, a charity basketball game and a downtown fall festival lead the weekend across Polk County. Here are the Daily Ridge Event Picks, followed by city-by-city guides and more happening around the county.

Daily Ridge Event Picks

Harvest Holler Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch (closing weekend)

When: Friday, Nov. 6, 4–8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 7, noon–8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 8, 1–5 p.m.

Where: 950 Tavares Road, Polk City

Cost: Adults $17; kids 2–12, seniors, and military, law enforcement and fire $14; under 2 free

It’s the last weekend of the season at Harvest Holler’s corn maze and pumpkin patch on a working family farm.

16th Annual Festival of Wreaths (opening day)

When: Saturday, Nov. 7; the silent auction opens at 8 a.m. The display runs through Dec. 12 during History Center hours, Tuesday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Polk County History Center, 100 E. Main St., Bartow

The Polk County History Center opens its 16th annual Festival of Wreaths, with decorated wreaths on display and up for silent auction.

Winter Haven Farmers Market

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: Magnolia Avenue between 2nd Street SW and 3rd Street SW, Winter Haven

The Saturday farmers market sets up downtown on Magnolia Avenue.

3rd Annual “Hoop It Up” Charity Basketball: Haines City Police vs. Haines City Fire

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 3–5 p.m.

Where: Ridge Community High School, 500 Orchid Drive, Davenport

Cost: $10 donation per family

Haines City police officers and firefighters face off on the court in this charity game. Proceeds go to two first responders facing serious illness.

Auburndale FallFest

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Where: Downtown City Park, 1 Bobby Green Plaza, Auburndale

Auburndale’s FallFest fills Downtown City Park for the day.

Holiday Crafting: A Tunnel Book Adventure

When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 1–3 p.m.

Where: Alexander Discovery Center, Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales

Cost: $20 members, $40 non-members (garden admission included). Registration required

Participants make a 3-D paper tunnel-book holiday card featuring Bok Tower.

City-by-city guides

Elsewhere in Polk County

First Friday: Goin’ Country

When: Friday, Nov. 6, 6–9 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Avenue and Munn Park, Downtown Lakeland

Cost: Free

Downtown Lakeland’s First Friday goes country, with free line-dancing lessons in Munn Park, a makers market and a car show.

Color Wave Mural Festival

When: Friday, Nov. 6, through Saturday, Nov. 14, all day

Where: Walls across Downtown Lakeland

Artists paint large murals across downtown, and visitors can watch them work.

Lakeland Veterans Day Ceremony & Parade

When: Saturday, Nov. 7; the ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m., according to the City of Lakeland calendar

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 701 W. Lime St., Lakeland

Cost: Free

Lakeland honors veterans with a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park and a parade.

Downtown Farmers Curb Market

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: N. Kentucky Avenue (Lemon Street to Oak Street), Lakeland

Downtown Lakeland’s weekly Saturday market, with local produce, plants and artisans.

Wings ‘n Things

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Skylight Hangar (Hangar A), SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus, 3985 Laird Blvd., Lakeland

Cost: Free admission and parking

A free family aviation day from the Aerospace Center for Excellence.

Central Florida Food Fest

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 5–9 p.m. (gates open at 4 p.m. for ticket holders)

Where: Bonnet Springs Park, 600 Bonnet Springs Blvd., Lakeland

Cost: Tickets required; 21 and up. Bites and sips are $6–$10 each

Central Florida restaurants serve dishes and drink pairings at Bonnet Springs Park.

Lakeland Italian Festival “Under the Stars”

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 5–10 p.m.

Where: South Kentucky Avenue, Downtown Lakeland

The Italian American Club of Central Florida hosts an evening Italian festival downtown.

Art Crawl

When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Swan Brewing, 115 W. Pine St., Lakeland

Cost: Free

Local artists, live art and food trucks at Swan Brewing.

Charity Bingo for the Alzheimer’s Association

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, starting at 1 p.m.

Where: 1845 Tap House, 45721 U.S. Hwy. 27, Davenport

Bingo to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

Plans can change. Check with organizers before you go.