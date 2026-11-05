Community Events: This Weekend in Polk County (Nov. 6–8, 2026)

Corn mazes, wreaths, a charity basketball game and a downtown fall festival lead the weekend across Polk County. Here are the Daily Ridge Event Picks, followed by city-by-city guides and more happening around the county.
Daily Ridge Event Picks
Harvest Holler Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch (closing weekend)
When: Friday, Nov. 6, 4–8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 7, noon–8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 8, 1–5 p.m.
Where: 950 Tavares Road, Polk City
Cost: Adults $17; kids 2–12, seniors, and military, law enforcement and fire $14; under 2 free
It’s the last weekend of the season at Harvest Holler’s corn maze and pumpkin patch on a working family farm.
16th Annual Festival of Wreaths (opening day)
When: Saturday, Nov. 7; the silent auction opens at 8 a.m. The display runs through Dec. 12 during History Center hours, Tuesday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Where: Polk County History Center, 100 E. Main St., Bartow
The Polk County History Center opens its 16th annual Festival of Wreaths, with decorated wreaths on display and up for silent auction.
Winter Haven Farmers Market
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Where: Magnolia Avenue between 2nd Street SW and 3rd Street SW, Winter Haven
The Saturday farmers market sets up downtown on Magnolia Avenue.
3rd Annual “Hoop It Up” Charity Basketball: Haines City Police vs. Haines City Fire
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 3–5 p.m.
Where: Ridge Community High School, 500 Orchid Drive, Davenport
Cost: $10 donation per family
Haines City police officers and firefighters face off on the court in this charity game. Proceeds go to two first responders facing serious illness.
Auburndale FallFest
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Where: Downtown City Park, 1 Bobby Green Plaza, Auburndale
Auburndale’s FallFest fills Downtown City Park for the day.
Holiday Crafting: A Tunnel Book Adventure
When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 1–3 p.m.
Where: Alexander Discovery Center, Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales
Cost: $20 members, $40 non-members (garden admission included). Registration required
Participants make a 3-D paper tunnel-book holiday card featuring Bok Tower.
City-by-city guides
- This Weekend in Winter Haven
- This Weekend in Bartow
- This Weekend in Lake Wales
- This Weekend in Haines City
- This Weekend in Auburndale
Elsewhere in Polk County
First Friday: Goin’ Country
When: Friday, Nov. 6, 6–9 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Avenue and Munn Park, Downtown Lakeland
Cost: Free
Downtown Lakeland’s First Friday goes country, with free line-dancing lessons in Munn Park, a makers market and a car show.
Color Wave Mural Festival
When: Friday, Nov. 6, through Saturday, Nov. 14, all day
Where: Walls across Downtown Lakeland
Artists paint large murals across downtown, and visitors can watch them work.
Lakeland Veterans Day Ceremony & Parade
When: Saturday, Nov. 7; the ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m., according to the City of Lakeland calendar
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 701 W. Lime St., Lakeland
Cost: Free
Lakeland honors veterans with a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park and a parade.
Downtown Farmers Curb Market
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.
Where: N. Kentucky Avenue (Lemon Street to Oak Street), Lakeland
Downtown Lakeland’s weekly Saturday market, with local produce, plants and artisans.
Wings ‘n Things
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Where: Skylight Hangar (Hangar A), SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus, 3985 Laird Blvd., Lakeland
Cost: Free admission and parking
A free family aviation day from the Aerospace Center for Excellence.
Central Florida Food Fest
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 5–9 p.m. (gates open at 4 p.m. for ticket holders)
Where: Bonnet Springs Park, 600 Bonnet Springs Blvd., Lakeland
Cost: Tickets required; 21 and up. Bites and sips are $6–$10 each
Central Florida restaurants serve dishes and drink pairings at Bonnet Springs Park.
Lakeland Italian Festival “Under the Stars”
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 5–10 p.m.
Where: South Kentucky Avenue, Downtown Lakeland
The Italian American Club of Central Florida hosts an evening Italian festival downtown.
Art Crawl
When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Where: Swan Brewing, 115 W. Pine St., Lakeland
Cost: Free
Local artists, live art and food trucks at Swan Brewing.
Charity Bingo for the Alzheimer’s Association
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, starting at 1 p.m.
Where: 1845 Tap House, 45721 U.S. Hwy. 27, Davenport
Bingo to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
Plans can change. Check with organizers before you go.