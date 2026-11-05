Live Music in Winter Haven: Where to Hear Local Bands This Weekend Nov 5-8

Live music fans will have several opportunities to enjoy local performers this weekend, with bands scheduled at area venues and a special performance planned during the Bok Tower Wine Walk.

Here’s a look at the upcoming live music lineup.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Tony Knight will perform at Tanners Lakeside from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

Smokepoint will perform at Tanners Lakeside from 7 to 10 p.m.

will perform at Tanners Lakeside from 7 to 10 p.m. Old Dixie Hiway will play at Somewhere Sports Bar from 7 to 10 p.m.

will play at Somewhere Sports Bar from 7 to 10 p.m. TMike & Duke Burr will perform at the Interior Building Specialties Open House from noon to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

B.Haven will perform at the Bok Tower Wine Walk from 5 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 8

Soul Shine Preachers will perform at Tanners Lakeside from 2 to 6 p.m.

From Thursday evening performances to a Saturday night outing at the Bok Tower Wine Walk and Sunday afternoon music, there are plenty of ways to enjoy live entertainment around the area this weekend.

Want Your Music Featured?

Local musicians and venues can submit upcoming live music events by emailing [email protected]. Please include “LIVE MUSIC” in the subject line.