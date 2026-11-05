This Weekend in Bartow: Events for Nov. 6–8, 2026

Here’s what’s happening in Bartow this weekend, Nov. 6–8, 2026. Every event below was checked against an official city, venue or organizer source.

Featured this weekend

Fall Fest at Golden Ridge Groves

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Where: Golden Ridge Groves, 2129 Alturas Road, Bartow

Cost: $14.99 plus a $1.55 fee ($16.54) for ages 3 and up; ages 2 and under free

Fall Fest continues at Golden Ridge Groves, with an 8-acre corn maze, hayrides, a game zone and a pumpkin patch.

16th Annual Festival of Wreaths (opening day)

When: Saturday, Nov. 7; the silent auction opens at 8 a.m. The display runs through Dec. 12 during History Center hours, Tuesday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Polk County History Center, 100 E. Main St., Bartow

The Polk County History Center opens its 16th annual Festival of Wreaths, with decorated wreaths on display and up for silent auction.

Local Authors Fair

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2–4 p.m.

Where: Bartow Public Library, 2150 S. Broadway Ave., Bartow

Bartow Public Library hosts a fair featuring local authors.

More around town

Get Moving! Chair Yoga

When: Friday, Nov. 6, 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Where: Bartow Public Library, 2150 S. Broadway Ave., Bartow

A chair yoga session at Bartow Public Library.

Plans can change. Check with organizers before you go.