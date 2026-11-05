This Weekend in Winter Haven: Events for Nov. 6–8, 2026

Here’s what’s happening in Winter Haven this weekend, Nov. 6–8, 2026. Every event below was checked against an official city, venue or organizer source.
Featured this weekend
First Friday, Downtown Winter Haven
When: Friday, Nov. 6, 5–8 p.m. (organizer’s hours; the City calendar lists 5–9 p.m.)
Where: Downtown Winter Haven Historic District, Central Avenue corridor, Winter Haven
Cost: Free
Downtown Winter Haven’s monthly First Friday evening along the Central Avenue corridor.
Live & Loud at the Ritz
When: Friday, Nov. 6, 6–9 p.m. (bands 6:50–10:05 p.m. per the posted lineup)
Where: Historic Ritz Theatre, 263 W. Central Ave., Winter Haven
Cost: $5, all ages
A monthly underground rock showcase at the Ritz, with Swanyx, The Sophomore Effort, Twenty Something Summer and Elephantitus on the bill.
Winter Haven Farmers Market
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Where: Magnolia Avenue between 2nd Street SW and 3rd Street SW, Winter Haven
The Saturday farmers market sets up downtown on Magnolia Avenue.
Winter Haven Kayak Ecotour
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.–noon
Where: Lake Conine Boat Ramp, Lucerne Park Road, Winter Haven
The City of Winter Haven’s Natural Resources Division leads a kayak ecotour on Lake Conine. Registration is required.
Winter Haven PBA 4th Annual Kickball Tournament
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Where: Chain of Lakes Park, 210 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven
The Winter Haven Police Benevolent Association’s fourth annual kickball fundraiser. Spectators are welcome and donations are accepted; team registration has closed.
Nitro Bingo
When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 6–7:30 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.)
Where: Theatre Winter Haven, 263 W. Central Ave., Winter Haven
Cost: $30 for all 15 games, paid on site only
Fifteen games of bingo at Theatre Winter Haven, with $1,350 in prizes.
More around town
Live Music at Bowen Yard
When: Friday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 7, 5:30–8 p.m.
Where: Bowen Yard, 308 4th St. SW, Winter Haven
Live music in the Bowen Yard courtyard on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Four Lakes Fall Craft Fair
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Where: Four Lakes Golf Club, 990 La Quinta Blvd., Winter Haven
A fall craft fair at Four Lakes Golf Club.
Mike Harris: Jazz & R&B
When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.–noon
Where: Haven Coffee Roasters, 140 3rd St. SW, Winter Haven
Musician Mike Harris plays jazz and R&B at Haven Coffee Roasters.
Plans can change. Check with organizers before you go.