This Weekend in Winter Haven: Events for Nov. 6–8, 2026

Here’s what’s happening in Winter Haven this weekend, Nov. 6–8, 2026. Every event below was checked against an official city, venue or organizer source.

Featured this weekend

First Friday, Downtown Winter Haven

When: Friday, Nov. 6, 5–8 p.m. (organizer’s hours; the City calendar lists 5–9 p.m.)

Where: Downtown Winter Haven Historic District, Central Avenue corridor, Winter Haven

Cost: Free

Downtown Winter Haven’s monthly First Friday evening along the Central Avenue corridor.

Live & Loud at the Ritz

When: Friday, Nov. 6, 6–9 p.m. (bands 6:50–10:05 p.m. per the posted lineup)

Where: Historic Ritz Theatre, 263 W. Central Ave., Winter Haven

Cost: $5, all ages

A monthly underground rock showcase at the Ritz, with Swanyx, The Sophomore Effort, Twenty Something Summer and Elephantitus on the bill.

Winter Haven Farmers Market

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: Magnolia Avenue between 2nd Street SW and 3rd Street SW, Winter Haven

The Saturday farmers market sets up downtown on Magnolia Avenue.

Winter Haven Kayak Ecotour

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.–noon

Where: Lake Conine Boat Ramp, Lucerne Park Road, Winter Haven

The City of Winter Haven’s Natural Resources Division leads a kayak ecotour on Lake Conine. Registration is required.

Winter Haven PBA 4th Annual Kickball Tournament

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: Chain of Lakes Park, 210 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven

The Winter Haven Police Benevolent Association’s fourth annual kickball fundraiser. Spectators are welcome and donations are accepted; team registration has closed.

Nitro Bingo

When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 6–7:30 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.)

Where: Theatre Winter Haven, 263 W. Central Ave., Winter Haven

Cost: $30 for all 15 games, paid on site only

Fifteen games of bingo at Theatre Winter Haven, with $1,350 in prizes.

More around town

Live Music at Bowen Yard

When: Friday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 7, 5:30–8 p.m.

Where: Bowen Yard, 308 4th St. SW, Winter Haven

Live music in the Bowen Yard courtyard on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Four Lakes Fall Craft Fair

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Four Lakes Golf Club, 990 La Quinta Blvd., Winter Haven

A fall craft fair at Four Lakes Golf Club.

Mike Harris: Jazz & R&B

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.–noon

Where: Haven Coffee Roasters, 140 3rd St. SW, Winter Haven

Musician Mike Harris plays jazz and R&B at Haven Coffee Roasters.

Plans can change. Check with organizers before you go.