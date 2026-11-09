In Loving Memory of Minnie “Sybil” Magee Bullock, 82, of Lake Wales

Minnie “Sybil” Bullock

Nov 2, 1943 — Oct 24, 2026

Minnie “Sybil” Magee Bullock, age 82, of Lake Wales, Florida, started her new life in the actual presence of Jesus on October 24, 2026. She departed much as she lived, with the inner beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit.

Born November 2, 1943, in Columbia, Mississippi, Sybil was the daughter of the late Howard G. Magee and the late Edna Earl Speights Magee. She was proud to be the 8th of 9 children and loved her Magee family dearly. She graduated from Bunker Hill High School and made a bold decision for a woman in the 1960s: leaving her small Mississippi hometown to attend Southeastern Bible College in Lakeland, Florida (now Southeastern University). She valued education and was the first in her family to attend and graduate from college. She later earned her Master’s degree from Mississippi College. She taught elementary school for over 30 years–in Avon Park, Florida; Douglasville, Georgia; and even in Guatemala; however, she spent the majority of her career teaching 4th grade at Arlington Elementary in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Sybil was especially proud that her children were products of the same district to which she devoted her career. Suzanne became a second-generation teacher in the PGSD, and Matt was the valedictorian of the PHS Class of 1998.

She married Johnny McArthur Bullock on December 16, 1972, and was a wife of noble character, until he preceded her to eternal life in 2010. Sybil displayed a brilliant mind, a beautiful countenance, and a loving spirit. She poured out her life serving her husband, her children, and anyone who strayed too near her orbit. She was warm, wise, patient and kind. She possessed a gentleness that rested atop a steely-firm integrity and a determined faith in Jesus.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings: Margaret Harvey, Grayson Magee, Edsel Magee, Pittman Magee, Voila Gaddis, and Dan Magee, and by her lifelong friend, Cheryle Harbison.

She is survived by her children, Suzanne Marie Rodolfich and her husband, Dr. Wayne Rodolfich, and John Matthew Bullock and his wife, Jennifer Bullock. She was blessed with 9 grandchildren, Brianna Rodolfich, Jonna Rodolfich, Zanna Rodolfich, Mila Rodolfich, Vin Rodolfich, Veda Bullock, Elijah Bullock, Grayson Bullock, and Penelope Bullock; and 1 great-grandchild, Rosie Applewhite. She is also survived by her wonderful sisters, Ouida Bryant and Linda Forsman as well as her chosen-sister, Anita Hamilton, lifelong friends, Monica Ford, Mary McPherson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mama’s personality was generally reserved, and she carried herself with an approachable elegance. However, the few moments where she dropped her typical reserve are classic Bullock-family memories.

As a teacher, mom always supported other teachers: we were always in the wrong, and our teachers were always in the right. However, Suzanne vividly remembers the one-time mom marched herself to Cherokee Elementary to have a “discussion” with Suzanne’s 3rd grade teacher. Suzanne will never forget her mom standing up for her, and I suspect, the teacher remembered that “discussion” for the rest of her days as well.

Despite her reserve, Mom felt things deeply. When her emotions were strongly engaged, especially in public where she usually maintained a sensible propriety, they sometimes spilled over in surprising ways. For example, when we went out to eat as a family, whether at Shoney’s or Catalina’s, there would be a moment when someone, usually Dad, made a silly comment, and it quickly escalated around the table until we were all laughing hysterically and uncontrollably. Mom would try to stifle her laughter in an attempt to minimize the public Bullock spectacle, but eventually she too succumbed to tearful laughter that often suddenly morphed into full-on weeping, at which point Dad would quickly ask for the check. This might be heresy, and we’re not sure what the food in heaven is like, but it’s entirely possible that at this very moment, Dad is wrapping an egg roll in a napkin, slipping it into his front shirt pocket while Mom is shaking her head in exhausted happy/sad, mild disapproval only to have him put his arms around her and welcome her home.

Sybil’s was a life well-lived, and she is now, in this moment, beginning the reward around which she organized her earthly life: to know and be known by her Savior, Jesus Christ. We imagine that after reuniting with her parents and our dad, the first welcome she heard was from her older brother, Dan, saying, “Heeyyyy, Baby!” His lifelong nickname for her despite one more baby (Aunt Linda) arriving after her.

Sybil Bullock was a daughter, a sister, a wife, a Mama, a Grams, and a friend. Most notably, she was a good and faithful servant of God, and she did well.

Sybil will be buried beside her husband Johnny in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and her family will host a celebration of life in Mississippi in summer 2027. In lieu of flowers, Suzanne and Matt ask for donations to be made in her name to Wycliffe Bible Translators, P.O. Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862-2800; Preference for Wycliffe Ministry of Mike and Andrea Bryant, SIL Vanuatu, Acct: 301671. Mike and Andrea are Sybil’s nephew and niece who have faithfully served the Lord in Ethiopia and New Zealand over the last 30 years.