Michael “Mike” Baccus, 74, Remembered for Faith, Generosity and Community Service

Michael “Mike” Baccus of Lake Wales, 1951-2026

Michael “Mike” Edward Baccus, 74, died October 26, 2026, in the emergency room at AdventHealth Lake Wales following a sudden, brief illness.

Born December 11, 1951, at Camp Gordon in Augusta, Georgia, Mike was the son of Shirley Pohl and Markus Vernell Baccus. He graduated from Melbourne High School in 1969 and subsequently served as a radar technician in the United States Air Force. Following his military service, he returned to Florida and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida Technological University (now the University of Central Florida) in 1978. He became a life member of the Delta Sigma Pi professional business fraternity.

After a whirlwind courtship, Mike married his soulmate, Chevon Thompson Baccus, 1983. Their marriage was filled with adventure, laughter, faith and a deep commitment to one another. Together, they enjoyed boating, scuba diving, traveling, community service and simply spending time together and with their beloved Siamese cats. Their shared faith in Jesus Christ was central to their lives, and they were active members of several churches over the years in Orlando, Merritt Island, Port St. Lucie, Jacksonville and Lake Wales.

Mike’s life was defined by a genuine spirit of service and a willingness to lend a hand wherever needed. He was a charter member and served for 10 years as treasurer of Rotary on the Ridge. Among his many contributions, his favorite was donning the costume of Josh the Otter to teach water safety to more than 6,000 pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students. He took great joy in making an important life-saving lesson fun for young children.

His commitment to Rotary extended well beyond his local club. Mike recently received Plus Eight Paul Harris Fellow recognition from The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. He was also a major donor and member of the Paul Harris Society, PolioPlus Society and Bequest Society. He loved attending Rotary International conventions and supporting Chevon during her service as governor of Rotary District 6890, a four-county district. He was affectionately known among Rotarians as the “governor’s arm candy,” a title he wore with pride and a good sense of humor.

For more than 20 years, Mike also served on the board of the Lake Wales Little Theatre, where he found another outlet for his creativity and love of community. He enjoyed acting and co-directing productions with Chevon, but his greatest contributions were often behind the scenes as sound designer and technician and through his ongoing care of the theater’s building and grounds. His dedication was evident until the very end: Just two days before his death, Mike was helping build the set for the theater’s upcoming production.

Mike spent 21 years working for Prudential Property and Casualty Insurance as an adjuster, supervisor and regional reinspector. Ready for a new challenge, he embarked on a second career in education, teaching third-grade and exceptional education students at Ben Hill Griffin Jr. Elementary School in Frostproof. He retired in 2018, but his heart for helping others never retired.

Mike’s spiritual gift was service. Whether spoiling his wife, helping a friend, volunteering for a community organization or tackling a project around the house, he was happiest when doing something for someone else. He enjoyed cooking, yardwork, projects in his workshop, computer games, watching television and spending time with his close friend, Ron Campbell. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, a cherished brother and uncle, and a loyal friend.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents. In addition to his wife, Chevon, he is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Matt) Escobar of St. Cloud; sisters Tonya Baccus (Giles) Rainwater of Melbourne, Ramone (George) McCoy of Pahrump, Nevada, and Diane Baccus (Brett) Horsley of Indialantic; and seven nieces and nephews. He was also especially close to Chevon’s sister, Sandy Odom; her best friend, Terri Awesome Miller of Lake Wales; and his lifelong teaching partner, Rosa Hampton Davis.

Family and friends will have two opportunities to celebrate Mike’s life. His sister, Tonya, will host a gathering of family and friends at her Melbourne riverfront home at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 6. An open celebration of Mike’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 13, at the Lake Wales Little Theatre, 411 N. Third St., Lake Wales. All who knew and loved Mike are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s name to the Lake Wales Little Theatre or The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.

Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales handled final arrangements and cremation. Family and friends will scatter his cremains at appropriate locations.

Mike leaves behind a legacy measured not simply by the years he lived, but by the countless lives he touched. Through his faith, generosity, humor and quiet acts of kindness, he made his community a better place. He will be remembered for his willingness to serve, his love for his family and friends, and the countless ways he made life a little better for those around him.

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