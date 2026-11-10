Polk County Boys High School Basketball Season Preview 

By Ethan Jones

The wait is finally over as high school basketball returns to Polk County, Florida, with teams across the area preparing to hit the hardwood for the 2026–27 season. With a new year comes fresh opportunities, renewed expectations and another chance for programs to establish themselves among the best in the county. From teams looking to build on last season’s success to programs hoping to turn things around, there will be plenty of storylines to follow as the season gets underway. Polk County has no shortage of basketball talent, and this season should provide plenty of exciting matchups, heated rivalries and competitive battles throughout the county. With district championships and postseason opportunities on the line, every game will present a chance for teams to gain momentum and prove what they are capable of. Whether it is experienced seniors leading the way or younger players stepping into bigger roles, the upcoming season will give plenty of athletes an opportunity to make their mark. As the opening tip approaches, the question remains: which Polk County programs will rise to the occasion and separate themselves from the competition? The road to a district championship begins now, and the 2026–27 boys basketball season is ready to deliver another exciting year on the hardwood. With that being said, here are some of the top teams in Polk County that are coming into the 2026-2027 season. The first team to watch out for is the Bartow Yellow Jackets. The Yellow Jackets are coming into this season after finishing last season (24-6) before falling to Evans 46–40 in the regional final. This season, the Yellow Jackets are looking to get back to their winning ways and compete for another state championship as they chase their seventh state title. However, Bartow will have some production to replace following the departure of several key players, including Ja’Kylen Crossley. Crossley earned All-County First Team honors last season while averaging 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. With that being said, there are some players that are coming back that can help replace his production. These players include Junior James Ratteree who averaged 10.0 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game during the 2025-2026 season. There is also Junior Derwyn Link who averaged 11.1 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game, and 0.8 assist per game during the 2025-2026 season. Bartow enters the 2026–27 season with another opportunity to remind Polk County why the Yellow Jackets are one of the most respected basketball programs in the area. Although the departure of key players, including Ja’Kylen Crossley, leaves some production to replace, Bartow has young talent ready to step into bigger roles. The Yellow Jackets season begins on 11/25 at 3:15 pm when they face the Morton Potters.

The next team to watch out for in the 2026-2027 season in Polk County would have to be the Victory Christian Academy Storm. The Storm are coming into this season with high expectations after an impressive 2025-2026 season where they finished (25-7) and lost in the state championship against Sagemont Prep 67-63. Victory Christian is looking to rebound this season and claim their first state title in program history Before they can do that, they must address the key pieces they lost from last year’s team such as Tucker Fox who averaged 12.9 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game as well as All-County First Team. Another Key player Victory Christian lost was MJ McCalla who had averaged 12.9 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.0 defensive rebounds per game. Despite those losses, Victory Christian has returning talent that can help keep the team among Polk County’s best. Christian Fuller returns after leading the Storm in scoring, averaging 15.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Miles Morrell will also be an important piece after leading the team in assists with 4.0 per game. Despite losing several key contributors from last year’s state runner-up squad, Victory Christian has the returning talent to remain one of the top teams in Polk County. With Christian Fuller leading the way and players like Christian Fuller and Miles Morrell expected to play important roles, the Storm have the pieces to make another serious postseason push. After coming so close to bringing home a state championship last season, the biggest question heading into 2026–27 is whether Victory Christian can finish what it started and bring a championship back to Lakeland. Victory Christian will begin their season on 11/17 at 7:30 pm when they face the Bell Creek Academy Panthers. The last team I would suggest watching out for in the 2026-2027 season would have to be the Sante Fe Catholic Crimson Hawks who went (23-8) and fell just one game short of a state championship appearance when they lost to Miami Country Day in the state semifinals where they lost 72-53. However, Santa Fe will have some major production to replace following the departure of key players from last year’s roster. One of the biggest losses is Toby Lane, who led the team in several statistical categories, including scoring, assists, and steals. Lane averaged 16.5 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 steals per game, making him an important part of the Crimson Hawks’ success. Another key departure is Charlie Heddon, who provided valuable depth and experience. Even with those losses, Santa Fe has returning players who can help keep the program competitive. Shannon McArthur returns after averaging 10.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Urijah Newkirk will also be a key contributor after averaging 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season. After reaching the state semifinals, Santa Fe Catholic has established itself as one of the programs to watch in Polk County. Although the Crimson Hawks will have a major challenge replacing Lane’s scoring and leadership, returning players like McArthur and Newkirk give them a strong foundation heading into 2026–27. The question now is whether Santa Fe can build on last season’s success and take that next step toward a state championship. The Crimson Hawks begin their season on November 18 at 8:00 p.m. against the Ridge Community Bolts.