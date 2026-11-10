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In Loving Memory of Christian Jose Monter, 19

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Christian Jose Monter

08/28/2007-11/07/2026

Smiling person with glasses and full-arm tattoos sits at a wooden restaurant table, plate of steak and fries in front, Coca‑Cola on the table.

Christian Jose Monter passed away 11/07/2026. He was a beloved son, brother, cousin, grandson, nephew, and friend.

He was born 08/28/2007 at Winter Haven Hospital. He is survived by his father, Lino Monter-Gomez, his mother, Heather Haider, his stepfather, Sharif Haider, his five sisters, Angelina, Mikayla, Alexandra, Maya, and Paulina, and his Nana, Sylvia Long. He is preceded in death by his Papa, Johnny Long, and his Abuelita, Tomasa.

A memorial will be held by family at a later date.

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