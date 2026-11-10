In Loving Memory of Christian Jose Monter, 19

Christian Jose Monter

08/28/2007-11/07/2026

Christian Jose Monter passed away 11/07/2026. He was a beloved son, brother, cousin, grandson, nephew, and friend.

He was born 08/28/2007 at Winter Haven Hospital. He is survived by his father, Lino Monter-Gomez, his mother, Heather Haider, his stepfather, Sharif Haider, his five sisters, Angelina, Mikayla, Alexandra, Maya, and Paulina, and his Nana, Sylvia Long. He is preceded in death by his Papa, Johnny Long, and his Abuelita, Tomasa.

A memorial will be held by family at a later date.

