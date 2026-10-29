Trooper Seriously Injured After Driver Fails to Move Over in Active Work Zone

FHP Press Release:

~FHP urges motorists to Move Over to protect those who protect us~

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. ~ The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at approximately 9:12 P.M. in the southbound lanes of State Road 429 at mile marker 6 in Bay Lake, Orange County.

Picture provided by FHP

According to preliminary information, a 2026 Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound in the outside lane as it approached an active construction zone. Ahead in the outside lane, a Florida State Trooper in his marked FHP patrol car was stationary with emergency lights activated as part of a lane closure operation.

Picture provided by FHP

The driver of the Toyota Tundra failed to move over, despite the visible emergency lights and the active work zone warnings. The front of the truck collided with the rear of the Trooper’s vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota, a 53‑year‑old man from Davenport, was transported to Celebration Hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

The Trooper sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to HCA Osceola Regional Medical Hospital. He remains in stable condition. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

“Unfortunately, over the years we have seen far too many law enforcement officer, first responders, Road Rangers, and motorists killed or seriously injured because of preventable actions on our roadways. We are grateful for the Trooper’s service and are keeping him in our thoughts as he recovers from his injuries. His experience is a powerful reminder of the risks law enforcement and emergency personnel face every day while working to protect our communities. The simple act of moving over gives them the space they need to work safely and significantly increases safety for everyone on Florida’s roads,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner.

In 2025, there were 215 crashes and more than 17,300 citations were issued for motorists failing to move over in Florida.

FHP would like to remind motorists that under Florida law, vehicles are required to Move Over a lane for an emergency, service, utility, and disabled vehicles stopped on the side of the road, or slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit if it is not safe to move over.

As of January 1, 2025, Florida’s Move Over law has been expanded to include any vehicle parked on the side of the road with hazard lights flashing, emergency flares, or visible emergency signage. Even disabled vehicles or a vehicle with a flat tire is protected under the law.

Violating the Move Over law will result in a fine, fees, and points on your driving record. For more information, see section 316.126, Florida Statutes..

Picture provided by FHP