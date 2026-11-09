Medical Helicopter Responds To Motorcycle Crash In Davenport Monday

DAVENPORT, Fla. – A medical helicopter evacuation is underway following a crash involving a motorcycle late Monday morning, November 9, near South Allapaha Avenue and West Williams Street in Davenport.

Daily Ridge has confirmed the helicopter response involves the Orlando Health Air Care Team.

According to Polk County Fire Rescue’s PulsePoint incident listing, the collision was reported at approximately 11:45 a.m. at 1 South Allapaha Avenue, near Davenport City Hall.

Preliminary dispatch traffic indicated the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle, with one person reported on the ground. Responders initially requested that a medical helicopter be placed on standby.

Scanner traffic also indicated an engine crew was directed to stage at the Tom Fellows Community Center in preparation for a possible helicopter landing zone.

The patient’s condition and hospital destination have not been confirmed. Details about how the collision occurred were not immediately available. Information reported over dispatch remains preliminary.

Motorists should use caution in the area as emergency crews respond.



