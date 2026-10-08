Pair Of Alleged Crooks Facing Multiple Charges After Tide Pod Theft Leads Deputies To Stolen Vehicle

Polk County Sheriff press release

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on Monday, October 5, 2026, following an investigation into two retail thefts and a stolen vehicle spanning Poinciana, Kissimmee, and Davenport.

The investigation began Sunday, October 4, 2026, after deputies were dispatched to the Publix located on U.S. Highway 27 in Davenport in reference to a theft. A Publix employee told detectives that she witnessed a suspect leave the store with a shopping cart containing Tide and Gain detergent pods without paying. The employee also reported that the suspect left the area in a black Ford. Through surveillance video, detectives identified 46-year-old Jessica Knight as the suspect and obtained a warrant for her arrest, charging her with felony petit theft due to her multiple prior theft convictions.

The following day, Monday, October 5, deputies were notified of a stolen 2013 black Ford Focus observed in the area of Marigold Avenue and Walnut Street in Kissimmee. The vehicle matched the description of the Ford seen leaving the scene of the Publix theft. The Ford was reported stolen to the Kissimmee Police Department on October 4th just prior to it being used by the suspect during the Publix retail theft — it was stolen from the parking lot of Osceola Regional Medical Center.

Deputies located and stopped Knight while she was driving the vehicle and arrested her on the active warrant. A check of Knight’s driver’s license also revealed that it had been revoked since 2014.

Additionally, Knight was charged in connection with a retail theft that occurred at the Dollar General located on Palmetto Street in Kissimmee shortly before deputies stopped her.

A Dollar General employee reported that she saw a suspect take multiple items and leave the store without paying. After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives identified Knight as the suspect. When Knight was stopped, she was wearing the same clothing seen in the surveillance video. Deputies also found a basket containing the stolen merchandise in the rear seat of the stolen Ford. The total value of the merchandise stolen from Dollar General was $124.67.

“Through good investigative work and cooperation between our deputies, detectives, and local businesses, we were able to quickly identify the suspect and recover a stolen vehicle and merchandise. Jessica Knight has proven that if she’s not locked up, she’s stealing. We will continue to hold those who steal from our community and businesses accountable for their actions.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Knight was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license (M2), two counts of felony petit theft (F3), and grand theft of a motor vehicle (F3).

Also arrested was 50-year-old Marshall Callahan, who was a passenger in the stolen vehicle at the time of the arrest. Callahan was charged with trespassing (M2) and violation of probation.

Knight’s criminal history includes five felony convictions and five misdemeanor convictions. Her offenses include robbery, burglary, theft, criminal mischief, fraud, traffic offenses, narcotics offenses, and battery.

Callahan’s criminal history includes two felony convictions and four misdemeanor convictions. His offenses include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery, assault, violation of a domestic violence injunction, and narcotics offenses.