Lake Wales Chamber Launches Nationwide Search for New President & CEO

Lake Wales, FL – The Lake Wales Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is launching a nationwide search for its next President & Chief Executive Officer to lead the Chamber into its next chapter.

The President & CEO of the Lake Wales Chamber will be a community leader focused on education, strengthening the business environment, and shaping municipal, county and state policy through partnerships with elected officials, business leaders and community partners to advance the chamber’s goals. The President & CEO will lead chamber operations, strategy and staff, strengthen member engagement and value, build public and private partnerships, and communicate the chamber’s vision. Key priorities include financial stability, fundraising, advocacy, economic development, programs supporting member success, and promoting the vitality and future of Lake Wales.

The Current President & CEO, Skip Alford, has accepted a position with another Florida chamber to be closer to family. During his tenure, he led the Chamber and Economic Development Council’s “Crown Jewel of the Ridge” rebranding; streamlined staff roles and promoted a Chief Financial Officer and Director of Communications and Marketing; launched the twice-monthly “Chamber Rising” executive newsletter and FORGE business network; and developed “Highland Moguls” and a cradle-to-career workforce strategy connecting schools, employers and higher education. His economic-development work included advancing annexation and industrial rezoning of several hundred acres, a Duke Energy site-readiness study, and planning and permitting for Advanced Drainage Systems’ approximately 100-acre manufacturing expansion. He also represented business interests in Lake Wales Envisioned, advocating for employment, investment, infrastructure and responsible growth. He established the annual First Responders Awards Ceremony and Sheriff’s public-safety briefings, facilitated member programs with a U.S. Congressman, the County Supervisor of Elections and local officials, and oversaw business openings, awards, luncheons, leadership programs and community events supporting sponsorships, member engagement and business connections.

The Lake Wales Chamber and Board of Directors extend their heartfelt thanks to Skip for his tireless dedication and the enthusiasm he has brought to building a thriving future for the Lake Wales community.

Interested individuals should submit resumes and cover letters to [email protected] before Monday,November 13th. Please visit http://www.lakewaleschamber.com to read the President & CEO job description.

Established in 1971, the Lake Wales Area Chamber of Commerce was formed by local merchants and citizens to strengthen ties within the business community, and to capitalize on these relationships to help create an environment where Lake Wales businesses and residents may grow, prosper, and enjoy a high quality of life!

Our Chamber “leads the way” as an advocate for advancement and expansion of business opportunities for current and future entrepreneurs by providing training, venues for interaction, and access to essential information from local and state leaders.