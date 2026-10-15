Semi Driver Asleep in I-4’s Left Lane Arrested on DUI Charge, Deputies Say

An Orlando semi driver was arrested early Thursday after Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies allegedly found him asleep behind the wheel of a truck stopped in a travel lane on Interstate 4 near Davenport.

Deputies responded around 2:08 a.m. on October 15, 2026, to a report of a disabled vehicle on the roadway. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they found a 2011 Mack semitruck stopped in the left travel lane.

The driver, identified as Christopher Laron Brown, 42, of Orlando, was asleep in the driver’s seat, the agency said.

After waking Brown, deputies reported noticing watery and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, swaying and the odor of an alcoholic beverage.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brown performed poorly during a field sobriety test. Deputies arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence and transported him to the Sheriff’s Processing Center.

The agency reported that Brown provided two breath samples, both measuring 0.120 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath.

Brown was charged with first-degree misdemeanor DUI. He was also cited for stopping on a highway and failure to obey a traffic control device.