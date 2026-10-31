Mulberry Woman Dies After Collision Involving Semi-Truck And Two Cars

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash in Bradley Junction Friday night, October 30, 2026 that resulted in the death of one of the drivers.

Deputies were dispatched at around 8:41 pm, to the crash on State Road 37 at Main Avenue, along with Polk County Fire Rescue.

Upon arrival of first responders, a 69-year-old Mulberry woman was found with life threatening injuries; she was transported to a local hospital but passed away shortly after arrival.

The victim had been the driver of a silver 2018 Chrysler 300.

Also involved in the crash were a 35-year-old Wimauma man who was driving a 2007 Kenworth semi-truck, and a 25-year-old Northborough, Massachusetts man who was driving a black 2013 Chrysler 200.

The truck driver was treated at the scene, and the Massachusetts driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Chrysler 300 was traveling north on SR 37, and for unknown reasons it crossed the center line and collided with the driver-side wheels of the southbound semi-truck. The Chrysler 300 went out of control and then struck the southbound Chrysler 200 head-on.

State Road 37 was closed for approximately three hours.

The investigation is ongoing.