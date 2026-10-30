Live Music in Winter Haven: Where to Hear Local Bands This Weekend

Music lovers have several opportunities to enjoy live entertainment around Winter Haven and the surrounding area this weekend, with local bands, karaoke and afternoon performances scheduled Friday through Sunday.

Here’s where to catch the music from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1.

Friday, Oct. 30

B.Haven will perform at Cypresswood from 6 to 9 p.m.

Karaoke will take place at Tanners Lakeside from 7 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

John Hindman & The Mustang Mafia will perform at Tanners Lakeside from 7 to 10 p.m.

B.Haven will play at Rainbow RV Resort in Frostproof from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1

Shameless Namedroppers will perform at Tanners Lakeside from 2 to 6 p.m.

B.Haven will perform at The Twisted Prop from 2 to 5:30 p.m.

Whether you’re looking for a night out with live bands, a chance to sing along at karaoke or some Sunday afternoon entertainment, there are several options to enjoy music throughout the weekend.

Want Your Music Featured?

Local venues and musicians can submit live music information by emailing mailto:[email protected]. Please include “LIVE MUSIC” in the subject line.