Hunt for Sasquatch Race Set For Feb. 6 – Discount Tickets Now Available

Polk County Parks & Rec – Join the adventure at The Hunt for Sasquatch race on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2027, at Bone Valley ATV Park, 10427 County Road 630 W., Mulberry.

Use promo code SCARYSQUATCH to receive $5 off from now until Nov. 1. Register today:

https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Mulberry/TheHuntforSasquatch.

The Hunt for Sasquatch at Bone Valley ATV Park offers rugged trails, wild vibes and one legendary chase.

Race Lineup:

10K Run — No color. Scenic, tough, full trail run challenge.

5K Run — No color. Fast, fun and beginner friendly.

1-Mile Color Run — The only color blast race. Family fun, high energy and maximum mess.

Extreme it up:

Sasquatch Revenge — Take the 10K and 5K back to back.

Trifecta — Take the 10K, 5K and the 1-mile Color Run and earn all-year bragging rights.