Polk County Congressman Darren Soto (D) Targeted With Suspicious Substance Sent to His Office

An envelope containing a suspicious substance was intercepted Friday after being sent to the office of U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, whose 9th Congressional District includes portions of Polk County, including the Davenport and Poinciana areas.

Soto announced the incident Friday afternoon, saying his office had received advance warning from fellow Central Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost that suspicious mail was being reported.

“Today, our office received an envelope with a suspicious substance,” Soto said. “Thankfully, Congressman Frost’s office gave us advance notice to monitor our mail. The envelope was intercepted by local law enforcement, and no staff was hurt.”

Soto said his office is now working with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies as the investigation continues.

“Political violence has no place in our democracy, and we hope those who perpetrated this crime are brought to justice,” Soto said.

The incident involving Soto comes amid reports of suspicious letters and packages being sent to congressional and election offices around the country. Federal authorities, including the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and U.S. Capitol Police, are investigating the nationwide mailings and have warned offices to treat suspicious correspondence as potentially hazardous.



Today, our office received an envelope with a suspicious substance.



Thankfully, Congressman Frost’s office gave us advance notice to monitor our mail. The envelope was intercepted by local law enforcement, and no staff was hurt.



We are working with federal, state, and local law… pic.twitter.com/BONSFdL1yy — Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) October 16, 2026

Earlier Friday, Frost reported that his Orlando congressional office had received a suspicious package. His office was evacuated as a precaution, and Frost reported that he and his staff were safe.

Soto’s envelope was intercepted by local law enforcement before any staff members were injured, according to the congressman. Authorities have not yet publicly identified the substance or announced where the envelope originated.

Soto, a Democrat from Kissimmee, represents Florida’s 9th Congressional District, which covers all of Osceola County and portions of Orange and Polk counties. The district includes communities in northeast Polk County, giving the incident a direct local connection for residents in the Davenport and Poinciana areas.

The investigation remains ongoing