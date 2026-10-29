ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE

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Public notice stamp being written by a hand with a marker on a white background.
public notice loto

Notice is hereby given that Lake Wales Storage intends to sell the property described below to enforce a lien under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Statutes (section 83.80-83.809). The owner will sell at public auction on or after December 9, 2026 at 10:00 am at storageauctions.com 

Units belonging to the following:

Ronnette Michelle Caldwell Unit 364

This sale will be continued on such succeeding sale days thereafter as may be necessary to be completed. Unless otherwise noted units contain household items. 

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