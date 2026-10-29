CrossFit Winter Haven Hosting Trunk or Treat Event October 29

CrossFit Winter Haven will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct 29 at their location.

Here are the event details:

Bring the kids, wear your costumes, and join us at CrossFit Winter Haven for an evening of Halloween fun!

Cool cars and decorated trunks

Candy for the little trick-or-treaters

Food & drinks

Fun for the whole family!

📅 Thursday, October 29

⏰ 6–8 PM

📍 CrossFit Winter Haven

Everyone is welcome- you don’t have to be a gym member to join the fun!

Address: 26 Spirit Lake Rd, Winter Haven