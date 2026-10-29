Allison
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CrossFit Winter Haven Hosting Trunk or Treat Event October 29

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CrossFit Winter Haven will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct 29 at their location.

Here are the event details:

Bring the kids, wear your costumes, and join us at CrossFit Winter Haven for an evening of Halloween fun!

Cool cars and decorated trunks

Candy for the little trick-or-treaters

Food & drinks

Fun for the whole family!

📅 Thursday, October 29
⏰ 6–8 PM
📍 CrossFit Winter Haven

Everyone is welcome- you don’t have to be a gym member to join the fun!

Address: 26 Spirit Lake Rd, Winter Haven

Promotional poster for Trunk or Treat at CrossFit Winter Haven with pumpkins and Halloween decorations in car trunks, 6–8 PM on Oct 29.
Source CrossFit Winter Haven
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Allison
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Allison
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