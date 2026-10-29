The Meadows at Cypress Gardens to Host Trick-or-Treat Event Friday

Families are invited to celebrate Halloween with an evening of treats and community fun at The Meadows at Cypress Gardens on Friday, Oct. 30.

The assisted living and memory care community will host its Trick-or-Treat at The Meadows event from 6 to 8 p.m. at 3050 Woodmont Ave. in Winter Haven.

Children and families are welcome to walk around the community, visit with residents and enjoy Halloween treats. Costumes are encouraged.

The event offers an opportunity for families to enjoy Halloween festivities while connecting with residents and sharing in the holiday spirit.